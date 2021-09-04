What’s Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Release Date?

There is NO TIME for any chill heart-to-hearts in the bank in “Your Place in Heaven,” which opens more or less where we left off: Helsinki is building his trench in the dining hall when the ceiling explodes, blowing him backward. The blast also knocks over what we later learn is a two-ton marble statue, pinning Helsinki and crushing his leg. Palermo keeps Helsinki awake by talking to him on the walkie while they make their way to him, but it isn’t good. The soldiers make their drop-in, and a firefight ensues between them and Palermo’s team. Some of the commandos get injured, and lots of art and artifacts get destroyed. Helsinki eventually tells Palermo to cut his leg off, which — since his bones are basically all shattered, and he’s bleeding out from the femoral artery — he’s pretty sure is what they’ll do if he makes it to a hospital anyway. Bogotá is ready to do it if Palermo can’t, but Palermo insists they can move the statue with a lever, and Rio notices that a ceiling beam is coanveniently hanging down by a sliver. Leverage does indeed lift the statue off Helsinki, permitting Palermo and Bogotá to drag him into the museum, and somewhere the gangs’ high-school physics teachers beam with pride. Who says you won’t ever use this stuff in real-life situations?