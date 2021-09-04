Dive Club Season 1 Ending, Explained

The final episode features an epic face-off between our gang and the armed forces of Spain. In that face-off we are served with the traumatic death of the fan favorite character Tokyo. This death surely will hit the hearts of fans due to how attached they were to the character. In an effort to get her team out to safety and buy them some time, Tokyo stays back in the pantry to face the military. She soon gets outgunned and outmatched and realises that she has nowhere to go. Rio then tells The Professor over the radio that it is time for her to be his guardian angel and bids farewell to her lover Rio. Money Heist 5: Jaipur Company Gives Employees a Day Off To Binge-Watch New Season of Netflix Show; Letter Goes Viral.