The Love Island 2021 final took place on Monday evening (23 August) and fans have been reacting to Faye’s declaration speech.The speech saw Faye apologise to partner Teddy, opening up about her insecurities and how they have affected their relationship.“I’m sorry you had to deal with a girl so insecure,” she told Teddy. “Luckily you’re fixing me by just being so pure. At times my outbursts caused our relationships to seem cursed, but I’ll be forever grateful you stood by me at my worst.”Teddy responded: “You’ve been a beautiful pain in my arse but I wouldn’t change it for...