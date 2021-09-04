Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Vacation Destination Revealed!

So far this season, we have been introduced to a gentle reboot of Candiace’s reality TV persona. While her mouth and her confessionals are still as sharp as ever, her edges have been a bit softer: She’s a stepmom, a grad student, and budding girlboss entertainer in the making. Sisters are doin’ it for themselves, as the song goes, one four-count and pilot episode at a time. Alas, just like DC’s The Suicide Squad, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Namely, Candiace is still the cantankerous, quick-to-the-draw, impulsive loudmouth we were introduced to, and no one triggers her less desirable qualities more than her husband and Ashley.