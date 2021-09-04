Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Vacation Destination Revealed!
The Real Housewives of New JerseyThe cast teased the Season 12 cast trip, which is unlike anything the Garden State ladies have seen before. The cast will be heading to Nashville, TN this year for some good old-fashioned barbecue, whiskey, as well as mechanical bull fun. The cast has shared video and photo footage from their time in Nashville. A Twitter account also documented the experience. The Housewives Every move.centralrecorder.com
