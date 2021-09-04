CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Vacation Destination Revealed!

By Amy Comfi
centralrecorder.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Real Housewives of New JerseyThe cast teased the Season 12 cast trip, which is unlike anything the Garden State ladies have seen before. The cast will be heading to Nashville, TN this year for some good old-fashioned barbecue, whiskey, as well as mechanical bull fun. The cast has shared video and photo footage from their time in Nashville. A Twitter account also documented the experience. The Housewives Every move.

centralrecorder.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Josephs
Person
Evan
Person
Melissa Gorga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Real Housewives#Og
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Teresa Giudice, 49, Stuns In Tight Catsuit While Snuggling Up To Luis Ruelas In Nashville

Teresa Giudice sizzled in a snakeskin-printed bodysuit with white, knee-high cowboy boots as she posed with new BF Luis Ruelas. Teresa Giudice and her boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas proved they’re super loved up when they snuggled up in a sweet new IG snap. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram on August 25 to share a photo with her new man, while totally sizzling in a tight catsuit. The mom-of-four rocked a brown snakeskin-printed bodysuit, which she paired with tall, white cowboy boots.
CelebritiesPeople

Teresa Giudice Cozies Up to Boyfriend Luis Ruelas During Nashville Trip: 'Nothing But Love'

Teresa Giudice was gleaming on her recent trip to Nashville with boyfriend Luis Ruelas!. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, shared a trio of posts from the couple's Tennessee getaway on her Instagram page on Friday. In the first image, Giudice wore a sexy snakeskin pantsuit and off-white cowboy boots, while her beau opted for all-black attire, which he accented with a pair of silver chains and a matching watch.
TV ShowsPopculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Casts 'Real Housewives' Favorite

The next season of Dancing With the Stars is set to be "gone with the wind fabulous" thanks to one Real Housewives star. On Monday, TMZ reported that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore will appear in the upcoming season of DWTS. While DWTS has not revealed the full list of the celebrities who will compete in Season 30, they did reveal two of the competitors who will be showcasing their dance moves — Team USA medalist Suni Lee and former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Jersey Shore original star to return for Family Vacation season 5

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has been renewed for season five and is bringing back an original cast member. That's right: Snooki is back. After taking a mental health break for most of the last season, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is making her big comeback. There has already been a lot of...
TV ShowsEW.com

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Pack your bags, Bravoholics: Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is on the horizon!. The new series, in which seven longtime stars from four different corners of Bravo's mega-franchise go on vacation together, will premiere on Peacock later this year. But for now, EW has your exclusive first look at the beach-glam official cast photo right here.
Orange County, CAETOnline.com

Tamra Judge Joining 'Real Housewives' Mash-Up Show

The Real Housewives is getting a mash-up series -- and Tamra Judge has joined the cast!. A source tells ET that The Real Housewives of Orange County alum is part of Peacock's upcoming Real Housewives project. Andy Cohen hinted at Judge's return to the Bravo universe last month, telling ET...
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Says She Supports Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Relationship Despite Rumors About His Past

Bravo has truly been gifting us with GOLD lately, maybe to make up for the trainwreck that was this season of the Real Housewives of New York. Real Housewives of Potomac is killing it, as always. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is having its most explosive season in years. And we’re gearing up for the […] The post Melissa Gorga Says She Supports Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Relationship Despite Rumors About His Past appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV ShowsVulture

The Real Housewives of Potomac

So far this season, we have been introduced to a gentle reboot of Candiace’s reality TV persona. While her mouth and her confessionals are still as sharp as ever, her edges have been a bit softer: She’s a stepmom, a grad student, and budding girlboss entertainer in the making. Sisters are doin’ it for themselves, as the song goes, one four-count and pilot episode at a time. Alas, just like DC’s The Suicide Squad, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Namely, Candiace is still the cantankerous, quick-to-the-draw, impulsive loudmouth we were introduced to, and no one triggers her less desirable qualities more than her husband and Ashley.
TV ShowsPosted by
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Says Ramona Singer Stirs The Pot Most On Real Housewives Spin-Off Show

Surprise, surprise! It sounds like everyone’s favorite OG, Ramona Singer, was stirring the pot the most during the filming of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip — at least according to Melissa Gorga. In a new interview with E! News, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star teased what fans can expect from the upcoming Peacock […] The post Melissa Gorga Says Ramona Singer Stirs The Pot Most On Real Housewives Spin-Off Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 E27: The Longest Birthday Ever

As the longest birthday party ever finally wound down, will the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation roommates find themselves closer than before… or further apart? Did Angelina's speech bomb as badly as everyone knew it would? And will Snooki ever pay for her actions?. Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 renewal, premiere date hopes

Will there be a Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 on MTV down the road? Going into the big season 4 finale tonight, we’re sure that this question is going to be asked. Ultimately, what we can do for you here is hand down a little bit of good news: The show is officially coming back! The network just announced the news this afternoon, with Pauly D even going on Twitter and posting the message below. MTV also confirmed that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will be a full-time member of the cast again after sitting part of season 4 out.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheWrap

‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Will Have a Season 13 Reunion After All

The “Real Housewives of New York City” will have a Season 13 reunion after all, a source close to production confirmed to TheWrap. In season’s past, reunions — taped shows with Andy Cohen where the cast reunites to discuss what happened during the season and any developments since — air the week after the season finale airs. The “RHONY” finale aired on Tuesday, with no reunion scheduled or even taped.
TV & Videosinputmag.com

How technology made Bravo's 'Housewives' real

The old and the new, and the modern and the traditional, often stare one another in the face on reality TV, a genre and mode of television-making that roots itself both in the ostensibly banal of the everyday and the high emotions of orchestrated melodrama. It’s just in the way they do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy