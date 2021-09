Seven years ago, my left arm was permanently paralyzed from the elbow to the fingertips following a Vespa accident. Suddenly, relying on only one arm meant relearning many basic tasks, from buttoning my pants to tying my shoes. Since I was in college, typing became a priority on my list of what I needed to adapt. Professors were impatient when I needed more time to complete assignments that required a lot of time on a keyboard (most did). They wanted their work, and they wanted it now. Because of this, I didn't feel like I had enough time to teach myself how to use an entirely different keyboard.