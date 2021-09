With the end of August and start of September, autumn is fast approaching and with it the end of the season for many summertime businesses. Fans of frozen treats have until Sept. 12 to eat at Hank's Frozen Custard in Conneaut Lake before it goes into hibernation until next April. Hank's will expand its hours a little on its closing days, staying open an extra hour on Sundays until 10 p.m.