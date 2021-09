The dressing room is ready, Ghana will be dressed in a white background with green, yellow and red stripes, everything is ready for them to warm up. Ghana and Ethiopia will play their first match in the CAF Qualifiers. On the one hand, Ghana is one of the favorite and strongest teams of the continent, on the other hand, there is Ethiopia, which has never managed to participate in the highest soccer fair and on this occasion they will try to achieve the feat, although they have very few soccer arguments to show.