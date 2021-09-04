CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

People Encouraged To Participate In Perry Homecoming Parade

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 7 days ago

With homecoming festivities with the Perry School District scheduled to kick off next week, there is a call to action to show Perry Pride and participate in the parade. The homecoming parade will take place starting 6 p.m. Wednesday, with lineup to begin at 5:30 p.m. The parade begins and ends at the high school and is sponsored by the City of Perry. Following the parade will be a junior class cookout and the king and queen coronation at 8 p.m.

