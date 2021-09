Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides Shows His Skills in Dune Fight Scene. Dune‘s Paul Atreides is not quite your usual hero, but he certainly brings lots of charisma with him. In the upcoming movie by Denis Villeneuve, the protagonist will be portrayed by Interstellar vet Timothée Chalamet. Dune fans have a lot of curiosity about the actor’s performance as the young heir of House Atreides, but will have to wait a little longer before seeing it on the big screen. However, Vanity Fair has debuted an official clip featuring Chalamet’s Paul training with Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck. In the books, the latter is a highly skilled warrior in addition to one of Paul’s principal teachers. In the short clip, the characters are dueling with knives as Gurney delivers to his young apprentice a precious lesson. Both the scene and the dialogue seem very respectful of Frank Herbert’s work.