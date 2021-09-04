CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The EU will return to Kabul to speak with the Taliban

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Union is not ready to lose its geopolitical weight in Afghanistan. Following the evacuation of the last person from his diplomatic delegation, shortly before the final withdrawal of US troops on August 31, he has decided that it is time to return to Kabul to keep his boots on the ground. The decision, agreed between the Twenty-seven in an informal Council of Foreign Ministers held in Kranj (Slovenia), will be accompanied by an inevitable “operational” contact with the Taliban regime, as announced this Friday during the meeting by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs , Josep Borrell.

