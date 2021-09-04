TORO wins 2021 NFL Mascot of the Year

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports raised eyebrows last week when he suggested Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could avoid the commissioner’s exempt list all season despite 22 accusers coming forward with allegations of sexual assault. Already the subject of civil litigation, Watson is also being investigated by Houston and Harris County Police, though, to this point, no charges have been filed. Watson, who expressed his desire to be traded before his misconduct allegations went public, has been present throughout training camp, but has practiced sparingly, leading team reporter Aaron Reiss of The Athletic to believe he’ll be a healthy scratch when the Texans open their season September 12th against Jacksonville.
