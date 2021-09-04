TORO wins 2021 NFL Mascot of the Year

The race for this season’s NFL Offensive Rookie of The Year award is going to be a wild one. The first six picks in the 2021 NFL Draft were all offensive playmakers that will be eligible to take home this prize. With the regular season less than two weeks away, we now know a lot more about some of these players’ situations heading into Week 1. For example, Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones have officially been named the starters for their teams and Justin Fields has been named the backup (for now).