Sulphur, LA

Graves Vandalized At Dutch Cove Cemetery in Sulphur

By Buddy Russ
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 7 days ago
After taking severe damage due to Hurricane Laura, a few gravesites at Dutch Cove Cemetary have been vandalized. The cemetery is located in Carlyss just off of Global Drive. According to Carlyss native Wayne Hardin's Facebook post, the vandals destroyed three different graves since the recent restoration. The estimated damage to the sites is $3,000, and Hardin is hoping to raise that amount in order to get them restored yet again. He says that the Coroner's office is very capable of doing the work, but the funds are required before it can ever begin.

