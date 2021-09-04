CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Tecatito Corona Will Surpass Carlos Vela And Chicharito As The Highest Paid Mexican Footballer

wearebreakingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highest paid Mexicans are in the MLS, Vela and Chicharito, but that may change if Porto accepts the conditions of Jesús Corona to renew contract. Jesús Corona aims to become the highest paid Mexican footballer for the 2021-2022 season. After eight years in the football of the Old Continent, the forward wants his best contract to continue with FC Porto, which includes a salary increase multiplied by four to continue defending the Dragons.

wearebreakingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Vela
Person
Néstor Araujo
Person
Héctor Herrera
Person
Agustín Marchesín
Person
Javier Hernández
Person
Raúl Jiménez
Person
Gerardo Arteaga
Person
Hirving Lozano
Person
Andrés Guardado
Person
Felipe Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Soccer#Mexicans#Imago7#Salary Sport#Gazzeta Dello Sport#Brazilian#Dragons#The Walt Disney Company#Combo#Star#Wolves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Related
Premier League90min.com

5 Highest-Paid Strikers in the Premier League

The Premier League is arguably the most competitive league in the world and without doubt the richest league in the sport, courtesy of the money they get through television revenue and due to the staggering amount of fans that follow the league. Clubs in England are some of the richest...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Ronaldo joining Man Utd as highest paid in Prem history

Manchester United are making Cristiano Ronaldo the highest paid player in Premier League history - and by some distance. The Daily Mail says his sensational return to Manchester United will see him earn £480,000-a-week - making him the highest paid player in the Premier League. The 36-year-old Juventus striker sealed...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Who is the best paid women's footballer?

The salaries within women's football may dwarf those of men's football, but there are still some players within the game making a significant amount of money. The NWSL has long had some of the most lucrative contracts in global women's football. Carli Lloyd is the best paid women's footballer in the world with a reported annual salary of £377,000 at NY/NJ Gotham. Her USA teammates Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe are similarly well remunerated with Morgan earning £327,000 at Orlando Pride and Rapinoe earning a reported £325,000 at OL Reign.
Soccerwearebreakingnews.com

After Exhausting Summer, Barsa Gives Pedri 14 Days Off

BARCELONA (AP) – After missing just one La Liga game with Barcelona last season, before joining the Spanish national team for their commitments at the European Championship and the Tokyo Olympics, teenager Pedri González finally got something. Rest. Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman reported on Friday that his prized midfielder will...
Worldvavel.com

Sporting vs Porto LIVE Score and Updates (1-0)

Sporting: Joao Virginia, Matheus Reis, Tabata, Sarabia, Ricardo Esgaio, Geny Catamo, Tiago Ferreira, Daniel Braganca, Goncalo Esteves. Porto: Claudio Ramos, Marko Grujic, Vítor Ferreira, Fabio Vieira, Francisco Conceicao, Pepe e Toni Martinez. 4:41 PM13 minutes ago. First half stats:Sporting 0-1 Porto. Ball possession - Sporting: 43%, Porto: 57%. Goal attempts:...
SoccerTribal Football

Watch: The rise of Joao Felix with Atletico Madrid and Portugal

Profiling the rise of Atletico Madrid whizkid Joao Felix. Portugal international attacker Felix was the shining light in Benfica's Primeira Liga title campaign of 2018-19 and moved to Atlético de Madrid for a club record €120m transfer in 2019. He has since maintained his progress, helping Atleti to the LaLiga...
MLSfcdallas.com

Ricardo Pepi Stars in USMNT Debut with Goal and Two Assists

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas Homegrown Ricardo Pepi was the star of the show in the United States' 4-1 comeback win over Honduras in its third game of World Cup qualifying Wednesday night. The El Paso, Texas native was involved in all four of the USMNT's goals and scored one...
Soccersportspromedia.com

La Liga enters NFT space with Sorare partnership

Platform already has deals with Liverpool, Bayern Munich, PSG and Juventus. More than US$130m worth of NFT cards already sold this year. Spanish soccer’s La Liga has entered the non-fungible tokens (NFT) market in a partnership with blockchain digital collectibles and fantasy platform Sorare. The pair will collaborate to offer...
FIFAPosted by
FanSided

Aguilas top first Liga MX Power Rankings of season

With seven matchdays in the books (minus Atlético de San Luis-Pachuca, postponed from Week 5) and league play set to resume following a busy FIFA break, it’s the perfect time to launch our first Liga MX Power Rankings. A few teams – especially Monterrey and Cruz Azul – will suffer...
UEFAInternational Business Times

PSG Could Offer $9M To AC Milan Star To Beat Chelsea In Transfer Race: Report

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could reportedly offer AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie a deal worth around $12 million including bonuses to beat Chelsea in the race to secure the player next summer. Chelsea, on the other hand, are ready to offer Kessie wages around $9 million per season, reported Italian publication...
FIFAwearebreakingnews.com

Health Authorities Stop Brazil-Argentina Five Minutes Into The Game For Breach Of The COVID Protocol

The game between Argentina and Brazil for the qualifying rounds of the World Cup in Qatar was suspended this Sunday after the Brazilian health authorities entered the playing field five minutes into the first half due to the conflict with four players from Lionel Scaloni’s selection to the that they denounced for violating federal regulations to enter the country. FIFA will be in charge of deciding the future of the superclassic.
Premier League90min.com

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

The international break is over, La Liga is coming back and for Real Madrid, that means a visit from Celta Vigo. Los Blancos are top of the table heading into the gameweek and are unbeaten in their first three matches, although performances have been wildly inconsistent. Most recently, Real laboured to a 1-0 win over Real Betis, which came a week after they needed a late equaliser to snatch a chaotic 3-3 draw with Levante.
Premier LeagueSacramento Bee

Argentina cruises with Messi, Brazil and Uruguay win

Lionel Messi shone once more in South American World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, leading Argentina with all the goals in its 3-0 home win against Bolivia. Meanwhile leaders Brazil counted on Neymar to secure its eighth win in eight matches, an easy 2-0 victory over Peru. Brazil has 24 points...
Technologybeincrypto.com

Sorare Partners With La Liga to Launch NFTs for Players

Spain’s La Liga football league is partnering with fantasy football platform Sorare to launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for its players. Sorare describes itself as a “unique game experience where users can own their game, build real-world connections and protect and control their assets in a secure space.” Its ambition is to build “the game within the game,” combining NFT technology with sports cards and a fantasy game.
SoccerYardbarker

Sarri Relying on Felipe Anderson & Luis Alberto to Impress for Lazio vs AC Milan

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri is relying on Felipe Anderson and Luis Alberto to be the creative outlets against AC Milan. As reported by Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport (via LazioNews24) earlier today, the 62-year-old Italian coach wants the squad to be attacking and fast from the outset, using the quality and creativity of individual players to beat the Rossoneri at the San Siro on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy