Tecatito Corona Will Surpass Carlos Vela And Chicharito As The Highest Paid Mexican Footballer
The highest paid Mexicans are in the MLS, Vela and Chicharito, but that may change if Porto accepts the conditions of Jesús Corona to renew contract. Jesús Corona aims to become the highest paid Mexican footballer for the 2021-2022 season. After eight years in the football of the Old Continent, the forward wants his best contract to continue with FC Porto, which includes a salary increase multiplied by four to continue defending the Dragons.wearebreakingnews.com
