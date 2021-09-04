Tecatito Corona Will Surpass Carlos Vela And Chicharito As The Highest Paid Mexican Footballer

The salaries within women's football may dwarf those of men's football, but there are still some players within the game making a significant amount of money. The NWSL has long had some of the most lucrative contracts in global women's football. Carli Lloyd is the best paid women's footballer in the world with a reported annual salary of £377,000 at NY/NJ Gotham. Her USA teammates Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe are similarly well remunerated with Morgan earning £327,000 at Orlando Pride and Rapinoe earning a reported £325,000 at OL Reign.