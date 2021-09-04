10 fearless predictions for the 2021 fantasy football season

Unlike season-long Fantasy football, choosing to go big on top NFL DFS picks means plenty of risk. One of the biggest choices NFL DFS players face in Week 1 is on Giants running back Saquon Barkley, whose salary on FanDuel and DraftKings is sky-high. Barkley missed nearly all of last season, but is the fifth-most expensive running back on FanDuel ($8,500) and sixth-most on DraftKings ($7,800). Can you trust Barkley in your NFL DFS lineups? Reports have suggested his workload will be closely watched as he gets back up to speed. Perhaps at his price point, runners like Jonathan Taylor and Nick Chubb are safer options in the Week 1 NFL DFS player pool. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 1 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.
