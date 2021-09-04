Blues Fall In Four Sets To Southwestern (TX)
TACOMA, Wash. - After falling to Puget Sound in an early afternoon match, the Whitman College women's volleyball team eyed a split on the day but it wasn't to be, falling in four sets to Southwestern (TX) in the Puget Sound Premiere on Friday night. Set scores were 25-22, 29-31, 25-14, 25-10. Nicole Kelly led the Blues (1-2) with a team-high 12 kills, Christina Boxberger posting nine kills and Megan Suka adding seven more. Boxberger also shared game high honors in blocks with the Pirates' Lauren Crabtree, each posting four. Tate Cadang registered 16 digs and 15 assists and Brooke Valentine added a team-high 19 digs.athletics.whitman.edu
