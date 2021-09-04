There’s an Ayers online auction going on right now. Join in.

If you're working from home, the best thing you can do for yourself is to buy a desk. And no, your dining table or coffee table don't cut it. Paired with one of these office chairs, your future WFH setup could be better than anything you'd find in an actual office. Not all desks are made the same though, and they can come in at a wide range of prices. You don't need to spend a boatload of money on a desk when there are a bunch of budget options that do the job just as well. We sifted through the internet to find some cheap desks for you to fill in the missing gap of your WFH setup. So if you’ve been holding out on buying a desk for your home, you might finally be tempted to give your dining table, sofa or bed a break. At around $200 or less each, these are the best cheap desks on the internet.