It appears Nick Saban always gets the last laugh. In a trailer released Saturday, former NFL quarterback Eli Manning revealed his ESPN+ show “Eli’s Places.”. Among the entertaining clips is Saban, the Alabama coach, taking the former Ole Miss star tubing off the back of Saban’s boat. Manning asks Saban to take it easy on him. The coach responds with a “Roll Tide, baby,” before throwing the former New York Giants quarterback from the inner tube.