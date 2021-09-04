CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Art schools are hotbeds of fanatical activism – and what’s wrong with that?

By Nina Power
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the good things about being young is that you get to be right all the time. Not yet confronted with the ambivalence and ambiguity that comes as part of real (capitalist) life, you’re free to have pure feelings about the world outside. As a result, students have long...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Quant
Person
John Cale
Person
Lucian Freud
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
Bridget Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Schools#British#Covid#Academy Award#Generation X
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Vietnam
Related
Visual Artimdb.com

Turning Art Into Activism with "After Hope"

12/ Dear Beloved, 2017, By Orkhan HuseynovIf you have ever received a scam email, you probably wondered about the kinds of people writing them. Before asking for money or personal data, these messages typically include an elaborate and tragic story which—while fabricated in this particular case—have likely happened to someone at some point in time. Azerbaijan-based artist Orkhan Huseynov took a closer look at this tantalizing shower-thought and turned it into a two-part short film titled Dear Beloved.Each film tells the story behind a scam email, treating the events described in that email as true. In the first, a doctor from Burkina Faso fulfills his dying patient’s wish by asking an acquaintance to donate money to an orphanage. The second focuses on a man trying to protect his own finances. In both segments, Huseynov blends techniques from drama and documentary filmmaking, blurring the lines between what’s real and what’s not.
Visual Artberkshirefinearts.com

Art Writing at the School of Visual Arts

The MFA program in Art Writing at the School of Visual Arts has come to an end. We decided not to accept an incoming class for Fall 2020. The class that graduated in May 2021 was the last class to graduate from the program. The program has had a good...
EducationTelegraph

10 of the best value boarding schools in the UK

With boarding school estimated to cost half a million pounds over the course of a child's education, many parents are put off by the idea. Marlborough College costs £39,930 per year; Benenden £40,848; Eton £44,094. However, remortgaging the family home may not be necessary. True, boarding will never be cheap...
Celebritieswashingtoninformer.com

MUHAMMAD: White People Seem to Now Hate for Sport

I first met the brilliant comedian and social activist Dick Gregory in 1968, and for the next 49 years until his passing in 2017, he always insisted that young white people would save America because they saw things differently from the way their bigoted parents saw them. I think my brilliant friend was wrong about that.
ProtestsThe Guardian

How racist propaganda inspired riots in America’s biggest cities – 360 video

Hundreds of miles apart, two of the worst instances of racially motivated attacks in American history occurred within days of each other during the 1919 Red Summer. Twenty-two-year-old Elsie Stephnick, the spouse of a white, US navy aviator was allegedly assaulted by two Black men near 15th Street NW and New York Avenue on 19 July in Washington DC. At the time, the four major white-owned newspapers, including the Washington Post, were publishing increasingly sensationalistic articles framed to instigate white violence against Washington’s Black community. White veterans and civilians began randomly beating and detaining Black residents in the street and on public transportation. Carter G Woodson, founder of “Black History Month” and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Howard University, witnessed a mob grab a Black pedestrian and shoot him to death. “They had caught a Negro and deliberately held him as one would a beef for slaughter, and when they had conveniently adjusted him for lynching, they shot him,” Woodson recounted.
SocietyPosted by
@JohnLocke

Saying No to ‘Anti-Racist’ School Segregation

Frederick Hess writes at National Review Online about problems associated with today’s version of “anti-racism.”. The fight over critical race theory (CRT) in America’s schools has featured woke “anti-racists” trying to justify a variety of troubling practices by insisting they’re grounded in expertise and evidence. This has been especially noticeable when it comes to the defense of “racial affinity spaces.”
Museumswmleader.com

Art collector says van Gogh authenticators are wrong

Art collector Stuart Pivar — who founded the New York Academy of Art with Andy Warhol in 1979 — is suing the van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam for $300 million dollars after it declined to authenticate a painting he claims is a long lost work by the Dutch master. But...
CollegesThe Tab

Academic sues Leeds Beckett for sacking her after branding her as ‘racist’

An academic is suing Leeds Beckett University for discrimination following the termination of her employment, due to her personal organisation labelling a mixed-race conservative commentator a “house negro” on Twitter. Leeds Beckett stated that her language was “racist,” but she persists that her comments were “anti-racist” and that the university...
EducationThe Chronicle of Higher Education

What’s the Best Way to Do Public Humanities? Ask a Philosopher

It’s no secret that higher education has a public-relations problem. (If you don’t believe me, just Google phrases like “Is college a scam?”) The breakdown of trust between town and gown has led to suspicion, caricature, and erosion of material support for our work. Many observers — including me — have suggested that we push back though more public engagement, to enable nonacademic audiences to see us doing our work.
Musicculturemap.com

The Women Have Something to Say

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Women Have Something to Say tells the stories of women finding their voices through monologues and song texts written by the musicians themselves and set to music by composer Madeline Styskal.
TV & VideosNBC News

What Netflix's 'The Chair' (and academia) get wrong about diversity

As a graduate student studying history, watching “Grey’s Anatomy” and its depiction of surgical trainees made me pine for a TV version of my own professional ambitions. That show has finally now arrived in “The Chair,” starring “Grey’s” alumna Sandra Oh as Ji-Yoon Kim, “an Asian lady who teaches Emily Dickinson,” as she describes herself, who has been promoted to lead the English department at a fictional New England college.
EntertainmentBoston Globe

What’s happening in the arts world

THALIA ZEDEK The singer-shredder, a local indie-rock legend, celebrates the release of her eponymous band’s introspective, bristling new album, “Perfect Vision,” with collaborators and friends including guitarist Chris Brokaw and avant-pop cellist Helen Money. Sept. 3, 7 p.m. Middle East Upstairs, Cambridge. 617-864-3278, mideastoffers.com. ISAIAH RASHAD “The House Is Burning,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy