Art schools are hotbeds of fanatical activism – and what’s wrong with that?

12/ Dear Beloved, 2017, By Orkhan HuseynovIf you have ever received a scam email, you probably wondered about the kinds of people writing them. Before asking for money or personal data, these messages typically include an elaborate and tragic story which—while fabricated in this particular case—have likely happened to someone at some point in time. Azerbaijan-based artist Orkhan Huseynov took a closer look at this tantalizing shower-thought and turned it into a two-part short film titled Dear Beloved.Each film tells the story behind a scam email, treating the events described in that email as true. In the first, a doctor from Burkina Faso fulfills his dying patient’s wish by asking an acquaintance to donate money to an orphanage. The second focuses on a man trying to protect his own finances. In both segments, Huseynov blends techniques from drama and documentary filmmaking, blurring the lines between what’s real and what’s not.