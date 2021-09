Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year deal plus the option of a further year.It was announced on Friday that the club had agreed a deal to bring the 36-year-old Portugal forward back to the club subject to the agreement of personal terms, a medical and a visa.The five-time world player of the year, who had looked close to a move to Manchester City prior to it emerging that he was set to head back to Old Trafford, is returning 12 years after leaving United for Real Madrid.LIVE: Follow all the latest from transfer deadline day“Manchester...