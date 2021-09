Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen has regained the lead in the drivers’ championship following a victory at his home Grand Prix at Zandvoort in front of his Orange Army. Starting the race from pole position — which he earned without actually using DRS — the Dutch driver led pretty much the entire race except for his early pitstops when Valtteri Bottas briefly took the lead. Despite being forced to use a set of hard tires after a second early pitstop to fight off a gaining Lewis Hamilton racing on grippier medium tires, Verstappen managed to hold his main rival of the season off until the chequered flag, winning the first Dutch Grand Prix since 1985. The victory gave him enough points to overtake Hamilton once again in the drivers’ championship, now leading the Brit by three points.