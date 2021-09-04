CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Johnson Brought Roaring Twenties Glamour To Venice In Sheer Crystal-Studded Gucci

By Hayley Maitland
Vogue
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn spite of a few pandemic-related hiccups, this year’s Venice Film Festival has over-delivered in terms of both cinema and fashion. The latest feature to set the Lido buzzing: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s The Lost Daughter, starring Olivia Colman as a languages professor who becomes dangerously obsessed with another family while on holiday in Greece. Playing the young mother of said family? Dakota Johnson, who offered up a masterclass in red-carpet dressing at the film’s premiere on 3 September.

