Five Keys For A Dawgs Victory

Control the Tigers Front – One of Georgia’s biggest question marks is how the offensive line will shape up? Will it look different for Auburn, then Florida, then Tech? Or will the Bulldogs line up against Clemson be the look and the first five all season? Matt Luke’s unit has a lot of talent, depth and a lot of youth. Georgia faces a supreme test in Clemson, which boasts one of the nation’s best defensive lines. Amongst the headliners are Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee, both of whom were highly recruited by the Bulldogs. If Clemson’s front four can stuff the run and pressure the passer without help, the Dogs are in big trouble.