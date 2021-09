Double Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock has vowed to “lay it all down on that track” in his quest for a hat-trick of 100m golds.Peacock, a poster boy of the Games, blew away the competition at London 2012 and Rio 2016 but emulating the Olympic exploits of sprinting great Usain Bolt is far from assured.The 28-year-old took time away from the sport following Brazil for a mental break, while reclassification has placed him among a formidable field of rivals.He also underwent surgery on a serious knee injury in late 2019, with his recovery coming just before the coronavirus pandemic took hold,...