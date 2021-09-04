CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Hiring Dropped Abruptly in August with the Smallest Jobs Gain in Seven Months

Cover picture for the articleRidgewood NJ,U.S. hiring dropped abruptly in August with the smallest jobs gain in seven months, complicating any decision by the Fed to begin scaling back monetary support by the end of the year. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday ,Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 235,000 in August, and the unemployment rate declined by 0.2 percentage point to 5.2 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today.

