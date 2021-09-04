Former Ridgewood Councilman Jeff Voigt publicly endorses Paul Vagianos for Village Council – a “kiss of death?”
Bernadette Walsh, Former Councilman Jeff Voigt, Paul Vagianos, Ridgewood NJ, Village Coumcil. Ridgewood NJ, the most controversial and despised member (former, thankfully) of the Village Council in decades has just publicly endorsed Paul Vagianos’ campaign for election in November to fill the unexpired Village Council term of Bernadette Walsh (who resigned due to a pending relocation out of state). The endorsement came by way of a letter to the editor of a local newspaper.theridgewoodblog.net
