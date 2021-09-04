CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taurus: Have all the information before jumping into something

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Whitney Cummings, 39; Beyonce Knowles, 40; Max Greenfield, 42; Wes Bentley, 43. Happy Birthday: Spend more time reconnecting with people you haven’t been able to see for some time. Expand your friendships and interests, and learn something new and exciting. Concentrate on personal growth and bringing about a lifestyle that will ease stress and make room for the things that make you happy. Let go of what isn’t working for you, and embrace something that excites you. Your numbers are 5, 12, 22, 25, 31, 38, 47.

