The Berry men's soccer team was handed its first loss of the young season Tuesday night when the homestanding Maryville Scots handed the Vikings a 2-1 setback in overtime. The non-conference outcome evens the Vikes' record to 1-1 as Berry will now turn its attention to two more road games – the squad is opening the season with seven straight away games – this weekend when the team heads to Lexington, Ky., for two more tests when they face Alma College on Saturday and Bethany College on Sunday.