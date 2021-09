FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- In a perfect world a head coach would be able to rely on the same five offensive linemen day in and day out. The NFL is not a perfect world. To combat the imperfections, Arthur Smith said one must have contingency plans set in place. It would have been nice to not have to worry about said plan(s) for a while, but here in Week 1 of the season, the Falcons are already having to enact it on the offensive line.