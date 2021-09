The first major clash between two of this season’s Premier League title rivals takes place this evening as Liverpool and Chelsea battle it out at Anfield.Jurgen Klopp’s men have swatted aside Norwich and Burnley with relative ease in their first two matches of the season. And Thomas Tuchel’s European champions have been equally as convincing with their victories over Crystal Palace and Arsenal.But neither will have it all their own way in this one as two of England’s biggest sides look to put a marker down to their title rivals.FOLLOW LIVE: LIVERPOOL VS CHELSEALast season it was the away team...