CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Raikkonen out of Netherlands GP with coronavirus, Kubica in

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yCFxm_0bmW65QB00
1 of 2

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be replaced by Robert Kubica for the Netherlands Grand Prix.

The 41-year-old Raikkonen, who is retiring from Formula One at the end of the season, tested positive following on-site testing at the Zandvoort track.

“In accordance with COVID-19 protocols he will take no further part in this event. All contacts have been declared,” F1 said in a statement on Saturday. “The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact.”

Alfa Romeo said that 2007 F1 champion Raikkonen was showing no symptoms.

“He has immediately entered isolation in his hotel,” the team said in a statement on Saturday. “There is no further impact expected for the team for the remainder of this event.”

There was a third and final practice session Saturday ahead of qualifying later in the day. The race is on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Kubica has not raced since the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP in 2019. It will be his 98th start and first for Alfa Romeo, where he is a reserve driver.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

567K+
Followers
311K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kubica
Person
Kimi Raikkonen
Person
Raikkonen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Alfa#F1#Fia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Formula One
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Motorsportsracer.com

Hamilton tops opening Italian GP practice

Lewis Hamilton set the quickest time in first practice at the Italian Grand Prix before qualifying later today for Saturday’s sprint. The Mercedes driver’s best time of 1m20.926s was 0.452s better than title rival Max Verstappen’s fastest time despite the Briton using the medium tire to the Dutchman’s softs. Teammate...
Motorsportsracer.com

Perez crashes out before Belgian GP start

Sergio Perez crashed on the reconnaissance laps to the grid to rule himself out of the Belgian Grand Prix. In extremely wet conditions after persistent rain at Spa-Francorchamps, drivers were trying to explore the grip levels on the drenched surface as they made their way to the grid. The amount of standing water was clear from the spray along the Kemmel Straight, but when Perez arrived at Les Combes he got slightly wide through the first part of the chicane, took too much curb in the second part and then had a snap of oversteer that pitched him wide towards the barrier.
MotorsportsESPN

Raikkonen positive for COVID, Kubica to race at Dutch Grand Prix

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands -- Robert Kubica will race for Alfa Romeo in place of Kimi Raikkonen at the Dutch Grand Prix after the 2007 world champion tested positive for COVID-19. Alfa Romeo confirmed Raikkonen is isolating in his hotel room and showing no symptoms. The team says it has worked with F1 and the FIA to identify close contacts and does not expect any further ramifications ahead of the weekend.
MotorsportsPosted by
The Independent

Kimi Raikkonen ruled out of second F1 GP in Italy following positive Covid test

Kimi Raikkonen has been ruled out of Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix with Covid-19.The 2007 world champion, 41, tested positive for the virus on the eve of last weekend’s race in Zandvoort, Netherlands and remains in isolation.Alfa Romeo reserve driver Robert Kubica will once again deputise for Raikkonen.Kubica finished 15th, one place behind Antonio Giovinazzi in the other Alfa Romeo, in Zandvoort.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Kimi Raikkonen’s top 10 F1 races ranked: Japanese GP, Belgian GP and more

Kimi Raikkonen is the most experienced Formula 1 driver of all time. Starting the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix moved him past Rubens Barrichello's previous mark of 322 world championship starts, and his decision to call time on his F1 career - announced on the eve of the Dutch Grand Prix - came after his 341st start in the washout Belgian Grand Prix.
Motorsportskion546.com

Verstappen thrills home crowd with Netherlands GP pole

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch driver Max Verstappen has sent his Orange Army of fans into raptures after taking a brilliant pole position for the Netherlands Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver’s final lap was just good enough to beat Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton by .04 seconds and his teammate Valtteri Bottas by .034. Verstappen’s orange-clad fans stood and roared when he went past the main grandstand area and sealed his season-leading seventh pole of the season. That is four more than F1 record holder Hamilton. Earlier in the day Verstappen had the fastest time in the third and final practice ahead of Bottas and Hamilton.
MotorsportsPosted by
thedrive

Robert Kubica to Replace Raikkonen at This Weekend's Dutch F1 GP

Raikkonen will skip tomorrow's race after testing positive for COVID-19 and could potentially miss Monza next weekend. A couple of weeks after losing out on a class win at Le Mans due to a final-lap mechanical failure, Robert Kubica is getting an unexpected chance to shine at this weekend's Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort. The move was announced by the Alfa Romeo F1 team after its lead driver, Kimi Raikkonen, tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the weekend's festivities.
MotorsportsCarscoops

Kimi Räikkönen To Miss Dutch GP After Contracting COVID-19, Robert Kubica Will Race In His Place

Just days after the news that he would be retiring at the end of the season, Kimi Räikkönen will miss this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19. He will be replaced Alfa Romeo reserve driver Robert Kubica, whose last race was in Abu Dhabi with Williams back in 2019. This will be Kubica’s 98th race start overall, but only his first as an Alfa Romeo driver.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Kubica to replace Raikkonen again at Alfa Romeo for F1 Italian GP

Alfa Romeo announced on Saturday morning ahead of final practice for the Dutch Grand Prix that Raikkonen had tested positive for COVID-19, ruling him out of the remainder of the weekend. Reserve driver Kubica stepped in to make his first F1 start since the end of his season with Williams...
Motorsportskfgo.com

Motor racing-Kubica to race again for Alfa at Monza as Raikkonen isolates

(Reuters) – Polish driver Robert Kubica will stand in for Kimi Raikkonen again for Alfa Romeo at Monza in Italy this weekend after the Finn continued to isolate due to testing positive for COVID-19. Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion with Ferrari, also missed last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort and the Swiss-based team said in a statement on Wednesday that the 41-year-old had not yet been cleared to return.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

Formula 1: The one remaining puzzle piece in the 2022 lineup

There is now just one big question remaining about the 2022 Formula 1 driver lineup, following a busy week of announcements. Going into last week, there were quite a few seats still open in the 2022 Formula 1 driver lineup, including one at Mercedes, two at Alfa Romeo, two at AlphaTauri and two at Williams.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Hulkenberg sees no chance of making F1 comeback in 2022

Hulkenberg last raced full time in F1 back in 2019, but made three appearances last season with Racing Point, stepping in for Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll after they were ruled out by COVID-19. The German driver failed to land a drive for this season, but linked up with Aston...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Monza a real taste of Ferrari passion for Sainz

He raced at Imola back in April, but without a crowd. The Italian GP is not quite be fully back to normal in the COVID era, with a 50% capacity mandated by the government. However, the tifosi won't be shy about making their feelings known. Zandvoort was an amazing experience...

Comments / 0

Community Policy