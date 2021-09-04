CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KISS Postpone Shows after Lead Singer Gene Simmons Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Rodolfo Vieira
Iconic rock band KISS has been forced to cancel four of their shows after lead singer Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19 just a few days after bandmate Paul Stanley.

The announcement was made through the group's official Twitter page, where fans were informed that the 72-year-old singer is experiencing "mild symptoms."

According to the statement, while Stanley has recovered from the virus, Simmons will be out of commission for at least 10 days, which will be the period of time the band will spend in quarantine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRpGO_0bmW5rN500

BACK TO ISOLATION

that the KISS members, as well as the rest of their crew, should isolate at home but said that they will be able to resume the tour on September 9.

KISS were supposed to step on stage in Clarkson, Michigan, Dayton, Ohio, Tinley Park, Illinois, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin between September 1 and September 5.

We are postponing the next four tour dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly. pic.twitter.com/b28fmrhWIe

— KISS (@kiss) August 31, 2021

So far, the band is yet to reveal the new dates for the postponed shows but it is known that their first show post-quarantine will take place at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California.

Due to Stanley's positive COVID test, the band was also forced to cancel their appearance in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, on August 26. At the time, the 69-year-old told fans that he was "fine."

Some really rough days behind and hopefully just a few more ahead. Then... I'M COMIN' OUT THERE TO SEE YOU!!!! pic.twitter.com/jTCV5DZop6

— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 27, 2021

NOTHING TOO SERIOUS

According to the rockstar, he didn't need to be hospitalized and was only experiencing "flu-like symptoms" prior to the test. Although he is now virus-free, Stanley admitted that it did a number on him.

Stanley and Simmons tested positive despite being fully vaccinated, which is something the latter has been encouraging people to do for quite a while.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wq4Rf_0bmW5rN500

VOICING HIS CONCERN

Earlier this month, the rocker urged folks to seek vaccination against the virus and said that, although he can't force people to get the shot, he believes that it should be mandatory:

"This is a pandemic and it's very catchy potentially and you could be infecting other people, which is why I'm a firm believer that this should be a law."

Despite the deadly consequences of the virus, many people are yet to be vaccinated, and one Huntington Beach restaurant, Basilico's Pasta e Vino, even made the news for hosting dinners for unvaccinated guests.

Amomama

Amomama

