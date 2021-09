A well-planned snack shouldn't keep just the kids happy until dinner. We've pulled together a list of nut-free snack ideas that adult palates will appreciate, too. Best of all, they're nut-free so you don't have to remember to ask about allergies. Snacks are also a great way to add more healthy foods and key nutrients into your diet. Each of these healthy nut-free snacks delivers something redeeming, whether it's a nutrient like protein, fiber, vitamins, or a tasty way to up your fruit or veggie count.