Columbia, MO

Forecast: Heavy rain today followed by dry stretch next week

By Joseph Meyer, KOMU 8 Weathercaster
KOMU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabor Day weekend getting off to a rainy start for most of us. This is the hurdle we need to cross before a sunny and warm week calls our name!. For those who like to sleep to the sound of rain are not going to be disappointed this morning as moderate rainfall moves through our area. This rain should be pretty steady until around 10-11am when it will begin to taper off slightly. A few rumbles of thunder is possible as well, however, no severe weather is expected.

