CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Matt Dillon, Charlotte Gainsbourg to Headline Simone de Beauvoir-Nelson Algren Romance Movie 'An Ocean Apart' (EXCLUSIVE)

Register Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Dillon (“The House That Jack Built”) and Charlotte Gainsbourg (“Antichrist,” “Nymphomaniac”) are attached to star in Fred Garson’s “An Ocean Apart,” a period drama about the romantic affair between French philosopher Simone de Beauvoir and American writer Nelson Algren. The film is being developed by French producer Olivier Delbosc...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Algren
Person
Simone De Beauvoir
Person
Jean Paul Sartre
Person
Otto Preminger
Person
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Tomer Sisley
Person
Julie Gayet
Person
Xavier Giannoli
Person
Matt Dillon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#American#Curiosa Films#Jewish#Tf1#Netflix#Zdf#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Spartacus Actor Francis "Frankie" Mossman Dead at 33

The world is mourning a TV personality. Francis "Frankie" Mossman, a New Zealand-born actor who appeared on the Starz series Spartacus, died on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Sydney, Australia at the age of 33. The late performer's team from agency Kathryn Rawlings & Associates confirmed his death in a statement to E! News.
CelebritiesAshe County's Newspaper

Jane Birkin suffers minor stroke

Jane Birkin has suffered a minor stroke. The 74-year-old singer-and-actress has cancelled her appearance at the American Film Festival in Deauville, France, in order to recover after falling ill, her family have announced. Jane "suffered a minor form of stroke a few days ago" but is on the mend. The...
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Alex Cord: Airwolf Star Died at 88

Every now and then celebrities will start to pass away in what feels like great numbers as one report after another begins to come in detailing the demise of one famous name after another. The level of fame that they enjoyed during the course of their careers will always vary since the number of stars between music, TV, and movies, and theater is so great that trying to get to know them all will take a lifetime. Even then it’s likely that a person will miss several older stars or those that are just coming into their career. Alex Cord is a long-timer that recently passed away at the age of 88 and is likely someone who was known to those that enjoyed shows such as Airwolf, which was definitely popular back in the 80s. The star was 88 years of age when he died, and has left behind a fairly long list of credits that people may or may not remember. It’s easy to imagine at least a little frustration at not being remembered by a lot of people, even if plenty of fans remain that remember his career.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg Play Siblings in Tragic Acapulco-Set Drama ‘Sundown’ [Venice Review]

Anyone familiar with the work of Mexican director Michel Franco, whether they be admirers or detractors, can attest to the “this is not going to end well” sentiment his sordid cinematic provocations instill. With a pensive angle, “Sundown” – a reteaming between the filmmaker and his “Chronic” star Tim Roth – upholds that tension of expecting the worst to come the characters’ way.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Sheila Vand and Matt Dillon in ‘Land of Dreams’: Film Review | Venice 2021

The American future presented in Land of Dreams is not, unfortunately, all that far-fetched. In this beguiling political satire, directed by Shirin Neshat and Shoja Azari, computer screens and cellphones are sleek and sexy, xenophobic attitudes persist in the name of a misguided nationalism, and the state still investigates its citizens for vague national security purposes. If it weren’t for the fact that the U.S. Census Bureau collects dreams — yes, dreams — it would be easy to mistake the film’s representation for reality. Premiering at the Venice Film Festival in the Horizons sidebar, Land of Dreams was written by the...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Venice-Premiering ‘The Accusation’ With Charlotte Gainsbourg Lures Buyers for Gaumont (EXCLUSIVE)

Gaumont has lured distributors in key territories for Yvan Attal’s “The Accusation” ahead of the movie’s world premiere out of competition at Venice. Based on Karine Tuil’s bestseller “Les Choses Hu­maines,” “The Accusation” follows the downfall of a French intellectual power couple whose model son, Alexandre, is accused of rape, setting in motion an inextricable media-judicial machine. The film was penned by Attal and Yaël Langmann. Attal’s previous directorial efforts include “My Wife Is an Actress” and “Le Brio.” Tuil’s book won a pair of prestigious awards, including the Prix Goncourt High Schoolers in 2019 and has been translated in Germany,...
MoviesSFGate

Telluride Documentary Filmmakers From Liz Garbus to Matt Dillon Preview Their Projects

“The Show,” as the Telluride Film Festival programmers refer to its annual feature program, is back this year with a wide array of documentary award season contenders. Muhammad Ali, Arthur Ashe, Jacques Cousteau, Anthony Fauci, Francisco Fellove and the Velvet Underground are the subjects of various docus in this year’s lineup. The nonfiction lineup also includes films about cows, rivers, caves, and family dynamics.
Musicmoveablefest.com

Telluride 2021 Interview: Matt Dillon on Getting Into a Groove with “El Gran Fellove”

It wouldn’t be all that long after Matt Dillon played a music impresario in Allison Anders’ lovely 1996 drama “Grace of My Heart” that he stumbled into becoming one in real life, compelled by his love of Afro-Cuban music to take a trip to Mexico City with his friend, musician Joey Altruda, in search of one of the movement’s foundational figures in Francisco Fellove. Known as “El Gran Fellove,” he wasn’t particularly difficult to locate when anyone in the streets with a guitar or the drums could lure him out for an impromptu jam session, still an electrifying and deeply engaged performer well into his seventies who had helped popularize improvised scat singing as an integral part of Cuban big band and jazz music. Nor did it take much coaxing to get him into the studio when Dillon and Altruda convened some sessions for what would be his first album in 20 years.
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

Matt Dillon on His New Doc El Gran Fellove, the Evolution of Latin Music, and the Best Thing About Making a Movie

At a certain point in the 1980s, there was no bigger movie star than Matt Dillon. Exploding into the cultural stratosphere with a trio of popular S.E. Hinton film adaptations (Tex, The Outsiders, Rumble Fish), the young actor transitioned from heartthrob to dynamic leading man in the space of a decade. Roles in Gus Van Sant’s masterful Drugstore Cowboy, Cameron Crowe’s Singles, and Tim Hunter’s The Saint of Fort Washington followed, each one wildly different from the other.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice First Look: Jena Malone in Carter Smith’s Queer Midnight Movie ‘Swallowed’ (Exclusive)

Jena Malone looks to have lost all hope in this exclusive first look from queer midnight movie Swallowed from three-time Sundance alumni Carter Smith, reuniting the Neon Demon and Hunger Games star with the director 13 years after their supernatural horror, The Ruins. Shot under the radar with a small production footprint in rural Maine, the film is a story of friendship and small-town alienation that follows two best friends on their final night together, as it spirals into a backwoods nightmare of drugs, bugs and horrific intimacy. The film is being presented to U.S. buyers at Venice by ICM, and...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Michel Franco, Iazua Larios Talk 'Sundown' at Venice

Violence in Mexico was one of the dominant themes of the press conference for Michel Franco’s Venice competition title “Sundown” on Sunday, with the director and stars Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Iazua Larios in attendance. Set in the seemingly tranquil Mexican resort city Acapulco, Roth and Gainsbourg play members...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘King Richard,’ ‘Cyrano,’ ‘C’mon C’mon’ to Premiere at Telluride Film Festival

Mike Mills’ Joaquin Phoenix drama “C’mon C’mon,” Joe Wright’s adaptation of the Broadway musical “Cyrano” and Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard,” with Will Smith in the story of the tennis-titan Williams sisters and their father, Richard, are among the films that will play at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival, Telluride organizers announced on Wednesday.
CelebritiesFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Michael Constantine, father in ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding,’ dead at 94

Michael Constantine, the Emmy-winning actor best known for playing the endearingly obstinate, unconditionally loving father of the bride in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” has died. He died Aug. 31 at his home in Reading, Pennsylvania, at the age of 94, his sister Patricia Gordon confirmed to the Daily News.
MoviesNewsTimes

Beth Ditto to Star in Fox Country Musical Drama 'Monarch'

Previously announced cast members include Trace Adkins, Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel. The series follows America’s “first family” of country music, led by mother Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon) and father Albie Roman (Adkins). Ditto will play Gigi Taylor-Roman, their daughter who feels like an outcast despite the magnitude of her talent and her closeness to her sisters, especially Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel).
MoviesRegister Citizen

Luca Rea on Getting Quentin Tarantino to Spout at Length About Sergio Corbucci's Westerns in 'Django & Django'

Italian pop culture expert, programmer and director Luca Rea first became acquainted personally with Quentin Tarantino in 2004 when he curated the “Italian Kings of the B’s” retrospective at the Venice Film Festival that Tarantino “godfathered.” They hit it off and stayed in touch. So when Rea was approached by producer Nicoletta Ercole about a year ago to make a Sergio Corbucci doc, he immediately hoped to be able to tap into Tarantino’s insight about the late great Italian director whose Spaghetti Westerns they both love. But, of course, Rea wasn’t sure he would get Tarantino on board for his doc “Django & Django,” which launched at Venice out-of-competition. He spoke to Variety about how he pulled off that coup and what Tarantino’s insight revealed. Excerpts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy