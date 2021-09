The Amherst Group has named a new head of commercial real estate strategies as part of its efforts to grow its CRE lending and mortgage-backed securities businesses. Taking on the new role is CRE expert David Schwarz (pictured). The executive will lead the expansion of Amherst’s commercial real estate business, including developing its existing credit business and creating new products and business segments across both real estate debt and equity. Additionally, Schwarz will oversee the firm’s open-end debt fund, the Commercial Real Estate Senior Transitional Loan Fund.