Mary A. Kislov
Mary Anne Kislov, of Cadillac, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Medilodge of Grand Traverse County. She was 85. Mary was born on September 1, 1935, in Detroit, Michigan to John and Olga (Nezwazky) Springer. Mary made her living as a licensed practical nurse working within a physician's office for many years. She could often be found enjoying a good book, spending time in the garden, or looking forward to the next family get-together. She will be deeply missed.www.cadillacnews.com
