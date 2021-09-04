Gerald Lewis Heyd, age 84, passed away August 25, 2021, in Brooksville, FL. He was born at home to Lewis and Rose (Knapp) Heyd in Luther and was raised on their family farm. He was known to everyone by Jerry. Jerry attended and graduated from Luther Agricultural School in 1955. He worked a variety of jobs until he was employed as a machinist with the Kel-Reed Company in Reed City, where he worked for about 10 years. On June 16, 1956, Jerry married his high school sweetheart Verna Jane Ruppert. They enjoyed 56 years of marriage before her passing in 2013. Jerry served in the United States Navy Reserve from 1956 to 1964. After receiving God's calling into ministry, he attended Owosso Bible College and then on to pastor his first church in 1968, Crystal Pilgrim Holiness Church in Crystal, MI. Jerry was ordained into the ministry in 1970. Together, Jerry and Verna ministered in numerous churches: Almira Wesleyan Church in Lake Ann, Alma Wesleyan Church, Cadillac Wesleyan Church, Ellsworth Wesleyan Church, and Cedar Springs Wesleyan Church. Jerry and Verna retired 1998, then served as an interim pastor at the Buckley Tabernacle and at the Edgett's Wesleyan Church and filled numerous pulpits in other churches. Jerry served in North Michigan District of the Wesleyan Church on the Camp Board, the District Camp Board, and the Board of Ministerial Standing for 40 plus years. In 2014 Jerry married Maxine Whittum. They moved to the Wesleyan Village in Brooksville, FL. where Jerry kept busy by volunteering in the maintenance department. He enjoyed carpentry, fishing, camping, and watching the sunsets over Lake Michigan.