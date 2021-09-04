CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luther, MI

Gerald Lewis Heyd

By Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerald Lewis Heyd, age 84, passed away August 25, 2021, in Brooksville, FL. He was born at home to Lewis and Rose (Knapp) Heyd in Luther and was raised on their family farm. He was known to everyone by Jerry. Jerry attended and graduated from Luther Agricultural School in 1955. He worked a variety of jobs until he was employed as a machinist with the Kel-Reed Company in Reed City, where he worked for about 10 years. On June 16, 1956, Jerry married his high school sweetheart Verna Jane Ruppert. They enjoyed 56 years of marriage before her passing in 2013. Jerry served in the United States Navy Reserve from 1956 to 1964. After receiving God's calling into ministry, he attended Owosso Bible College and then on to pastor his first church in 1968, Crystal Pilgrim Holiness Church in Crystal, MI. Jerry was ordained into the ministry in 1970. Together, Jerry and Verna ministered in numerous churches: Almira Wesleyan Church in Lake Ann, Alma Wesleyan Church, Cadillac Wesleyan Church, Ellsworth Wesleyan Church, and Cedar Springs Wesleyan Church. Jerry and Verna retired 1998, then served as an interim pastor at the Buckley Tabernacle and at the Edgett's Wesleyan Church and filled numerous pulpits in other churches. Jerry served in North Michigan District of the Wesleyan Church on the Camp Board, the District Camp Board, and the Board of Ministerial Standing for 40 plus years. In 2014 Jerry married Maxine Whittum. They moved to the Wesleyan Village in Brooksville, FL. where Jerry kept busy by volunteering in the maintenance department. He enjoyed carpentry, fishing, camping, and watching the sunsets over Lake Michigan.

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luther, MI
City
Lake Ann, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
Reed City, MI
City
Brooksville, FL
State
Washington State
City
Charlotte, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Of God#Pastor#The Kel Reed Company#Owosso Bible College#Almira Wesleyan Church#Cadillac Wesleyan Church#Ellsworth Wesleyan Church#The Buckley Tabernacle#The Wesleyan Church#The Camp Board#The District Camp Board#Gideon International#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the battle of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. The 18-year-old became the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Hill

Federal appeals court rules against Tennessee abortion bans

A federal appeals court on Friday affirmed a lower court’s decision to block a Tennessee measure signed into law last year that prohibits abortions after a “fetal heartbeat” is detected and prevents citing a Down syndrome or other medical diagnosis as justification for an abortion. A three-judge panel of the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The bureau released a 2016 report related to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy