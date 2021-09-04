Fantasy football: 32 sleepers and busts for 2021 NFL season

The 2021 NFL season is finally here as it kicks off Thursday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys on NBC. As I do every year, below are my final regular season records and playoff predictions for the 2021 season. But first, have a little fun by looking at my predictions from last season. Overall, not bad, I suppose. I did have the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl but had them losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers. I did not have the Cleveland Browns or Indianapolis Colts making the playoffs last year on the AFC side but hit the rest of the teams. I also missed on the Washington Football Team and the Chicago Bears both making the playoffs.