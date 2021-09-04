CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Covid jabs for healthy children aged 12-15 likely to get ministerial backing

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5zga_0bmVzMCi00
A student takes a Lateral Flow Test at Hounslow Kingsley Academy in West London (PA) (PA Wire)

Ministers look likely to approve the vaccination of healthy 12 to 15-year-olds against coronavirus after asking the UK’s chief medical officers to review the evidence for a mass rollout.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) decided against backing the move on health grounds alone because Covid-19 presents such a low risk to younger teenagers.

But Professor Chris Whitty and the three other chief medical officers in the UK are reviewing the wider benefits of vaccinating the age group, such as minimising school absences, and are expected to present their findings within days.

The Government is awaiting their advice before making a final decision but ministers have indicated they are keen on authorising a wider rollout.

Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) member Professor John Edmunds warned there could be “a lot of disruption” to education without a wider rollout as he estimated around six million children have not contracted coronavirus.

“It’s a very difficult one, They’re going to take a wider perspective than the JCVI took, I think that’s right,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“I think we have to take into consideration the wider effect Covid might have on children and their education and developmental achievements.

“In the UK now it’s difficult to say how many children haven’t been infected but it’s probably about half of them, that’s about six million children, so that’s a long way to go if we allow infection just to run through the population, that’s a lot of children who will be infected and that will be a lot of disruption to schools in the coming months.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W8Z1c_0bmVzMCi00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Professor Wei Shen Lim, the JCVI’s chairman of Covid-19 immunisation, said the group’s view was that the benefits of vaccinating the age group “are marginally greater than the potential harms” but that the benefits were “too small” to support a universal rollout at this stage.

But multiple newspapers reported Government insiders playing up the likelihood of a subsequent approval of the programme, with a Government source telling the BBC: “We believe there is strong case to vaccinate but await the advice of the chief medical officers.”

On Friday, the JCVI approved a widening of the vaccination programme another 200,000 children aged between 12 and 15 who have underlying health conditions.

But they stopped short of recommending the full rollout after investigating potential side effects, such as the extremely rare events of inflammation of the heart muscle, known as myocarditis, after Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations.

While the condition can result in short periods of hospital observation, followed by typically swift recoveries, the JCVI concluded the medium to long-term outcomes are still uncertain and more follow-up time is needed to get a clearer picture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aOpbI_0bmVzMCi00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Former chief scientific adviser Professor Sir Mark Walport said it was right to consider the wider benefits of vaccinating children as he suggested the potential for side effects could be outweighed by the benefits.

He said children’s health “is also affected by their social environment, by their ability to go to school, by what happens in the family and so there are broader factors as well”.

“All the evidence is the rate of myocarditis, the inflammation of the heart muscle, and of pericarditis, is at least the same and probably significantly higher in that same population group if they get coronavirus,” he told Today.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote to the UK’s four chief medical officers asking them to carry out a fresh review of the evidence, looking at the “matter from a broader perspective”.

The decision came a week after the Department of Health and Social Care confirmed preparations were under way to ensure the NHS was ready to offer coronavirus jabs to all 12 to 15-year-olds in England from early September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z93UF_0bmVzMCi00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The department had said it wanted to be “ready to hit the ground running”.

Ministers have been indicating they favoured the universal programme and had been pressing the JCVI for a quick decision.

On Thursday, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said he felt parents would find it “deeply reassuring” to have a choice of whether their children should have a jab or not, adding that many people hoped they would be in a position “of being able to roll out vaccinations for those who are under the age of 16”.

The Government has said if all 12 to 15-year-olds were to be offered a vaccine, parental or carer consent will be sought, as in other school immunisation programmes.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said he was disappointed by the JCVI decision not to recommend jabs for all in the age group.

He added that while the union respects it, it could mean it is “more difficult during the autumn term and beyond to guard against educational disruption caused by transmission of the virus”.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Williamson
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Sajid Javid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Children#Newspapers#Jab#On Children#Uk#Jcvi#Bbc Radio 4#Covid 19 Immunisation#Nhs#The Association Of School#Ascl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
KidsTimes Daily

The Latest: UK prepares to vaccinate children ages 12-15

LONDON — The British government says it is preparing to vaccinate children ages 12-15 against the coronavirus, even though the inoculation campaign has not yet been approved by the country’s vaccine advisors. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed...
EducationPosted by
newschain

Children to get Covid jabs in schools if approved for 12 to 15-year-olds

Children will be given Covid-19 vaccinations in schools if the Government decides to offer jabs to 12 to 15-year-olds, the schools minister has said. Nick Gibb said parental consent will “always be sought” before children are vaccinated in school, but he said that in “rare” circumstances teenagers can consent to receiving the jab themselves.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: NHS England prepares jabs plan for 12-15 year-olds

NHS organisations in England have been told to prepare for a possible extension of the Covid vaccination programme to all 12 to 15-year-olds. Any change to the rollout next month will be dependant on a recommendation from experts on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). Jab offers in...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Jabs for healthy 12 to 15-year-olds not recommended and Australia-UK vaccine swap

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. The UK's vaccine advisory body has refused to give the green light to vaccinating healthy children aged 12 to 15 years old on health grounds alone. As children are at such low risk from the virus, they decided that vaccination would offer only "marginal gain" and, therefore, there was "insufficient" evidence to offer mass vaccination for this age group. But the JCVI said the government could consider wider issues including disruption to schools. Meanwhile, an extra 200,000 teenagers with underlying conditions will now be eligible for two doses.
WorldBBC

Scientists not backing Covid jabs for 12 to 15-year-olds

The UK's vaccine advisory body has refused to give the green light to vaccinating healthy children aged 12-15 years on health grounds alone. The JCVI said children were at such a low risk from the virus that jabs would offer only a marginal benefit. The UK's four chief medical officers...
KidsShropshire Star

No decision yet on Covid jabs for healthy 12 to 15-year-olds – Zahawi

The JCVI approved a widening of the vaccination programme to another 200,000 children aged between 12 and 15 who have underlying health conditions. The vaccines minister has denied not listening to the experts as he insisted the Government is yet to decide whether to vaccinate healthy 12 to 15-year-olds against coronavirus.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Final decision on jabs for children due in days

The government believes there is a "strong case" for vaccinating healthy children aged 12-15, a source has told the BBC, as ministers await key advice from the UK's chief medical officers. The four scientific advisers are due to make a decision within days. On Friday, JCVI scientists decided against recommending...
Public HealthMedscape News

JCVI Doesn't Recommend COVID-19 Jabs for All 12 to 15-year-olds

Editor's note, 3 September 2021: This article was updated with the latest information. The Government vaccination advisory group, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), is not recommending COVID-19 jabs for all 12 to 15-year olds. However, it is widening the limited roll out to at-risk groups. Children with...
Public Healthgponline.com

UK CMOs to advise on COVID-19 jabs for 12- 15-year-olds

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been approved by the MHRA for use in patients aged 12 and over. Experts on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) have now advised the government that the health benefits of vaccination in people aged 12-15 are marginally higher than the potential risks - but advised ministers to seek further input from the CMOs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy