Manchester United's squad is now the best in the Premier League after a summer of incredible spending, but all their title rivals still have weaknesses... here's how the Big Six's strength in depth now compares

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his second Manchester United debut this Saturday when the Red Devils host Newcastle United in Premier League play. The Portuguese superstar, who made his name at United well over 10 years ago, rejoined the squad just before the transfer window closed this summer from Juventus. Ronaldo won it all at United and hopes to do it again, providing this team a potential massive boost in its pursuit of silverware. The attacker did not play in the last two matches for the Portuguese national team, instead returning to England in preparation for his season debut, so he should be fresh.