Crawford went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs, an RBI, a walk and a caught stealing in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers. Crawford walked and scored in the second inning, doubled home a run and scored in the third and singled and was caught stealing in the fifth to reach base three times in consecutive games. After slumping with just two hits over seven prior games, the veteran shortstop has now gone 5-for-8 in his last two.