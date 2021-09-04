CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo slammed by Juventus legends for putting the struggling Serie A giants 'in a difficult position' with late Manchester United exit and 'leaving on his private jet' without a goodbye to the fans

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo has come under huge scrutiny from Juventus legends after departing the Italian club for Manchester United last week. The 36-year-old brought his three-year stay in Turin to an end last week by sealing a return to Manchester United in a deal worth £19.4million. But Ronaldo has now been...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Alessio Tacchinardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Serie A#Juventus#Giants#Italian#Old Trafford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCchatsports.com

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals he knew a MONTH ago about Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning return to Manchester United... admitting his close friend's Old Trafford move was 'not a surprise'

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that he knew of Cristiano Ronaldo's blockbuster return to Manchester United a month ago. Nurmagomedov and Ronaldo are very close friends, with the undefeated UFC legend admitting earlier this year that the two speak 'almost every day'. The football community was stunned by events...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus exit now a formality after Man United medical completed

Cristiano Ronaldo is now awaiting a visa to join Manchester United from Juventus, having signed a contract and completed a medical ahead of his proposed move. The Portuguese moved to Turin in 2018 from Real Madrid and enjoyed two Serie A titles as well as three other domestic trophies with the Old Lady, but will now return to the Premier League where he will play under former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

REVEALED: Manchester United will pay Cristiano Ronaldo LESS than his £500,000-per-week Juventus wage as returning superstar agrees to salary cut

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to take a pay cut in order to make his return to Manchester United from Juventus. Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes set the Ballon d’Or superstar’s wage demands at £20million a year, equating to £385,000 a week, in order to secure a rapid departure from Turin before Tuesday’s transfer deadline. The 36-year-old striker was on £500,000 a week in Italy.
Soccerchatsports.com

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri 'left fuming with club hierarchy' after Serie A giants allowed Cristiano Ronaldo leave for shock return to Manchester United, insisting it was not part of his agreement to re-join

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri was reportedly left fuming after the club allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to join former club Manchester United last week. The Portuguese superstar left Juventus after three years and sealed a return to the Red Devils last Friday in a deal worth £19.4million. But Allegri has now been...
Soccerchatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister incurs the wrath of the Italian press as she is slammed for her 'venomous attack' on Juventus after saying Manchester United were 'deserving' of the homebound star

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been criticised by the Italian press after aiming a thinly veiled dig at Juventus following her superstar brother's sensational return to Manchester United. The Red Devils confirmed last Friday that the 36-year-old is returning to Old Trafford, 12 years after he left for Real Madrid in...
Premier LeagueESPN

Ronaldo's Man United return: Juventus say goodbye to "icon"

Juventus said goodbye to Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday, ahead of official confirmation from Manchester United of his return to Old Trafford. The Serie A side also confirmed that the fee for Ronaldo would be a maximum €23 million, payable over five years. Ronaldo will be 41 by the time the final installment from Manchester United is due.
Premier LeagueTelegraph

I only supported Juventus because of Cristiano Ronaldo - now I'm a Manchester United fan

Put down that fistful of rotten fruit, and don’t hurl it at me just yet. I am not a proper football fan, and don’t pretend to be. I’m not even worthy of the stocks. Only during the last World Cup did I first get into the beautiful game, and only after Juventus signed my favourite player did I pledge my allegiance to their club. Now that Cristiano Ronaldo has been recaptured by Manchester United, I shall probably never watch a Juventus game again.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Manchester United fans after transfer completed

Cristiano Ronaldo says he “cannot wait” to play in front of Manchester United fans again after his move back to his former club was confirmed.The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has returned to the club he left back in 2009 on a two-year contract with the option of a third.United have paid in the region of £12million plus add-ons for his signature.LIVE: Follow all the latest from transfer deadline dayAnd the 36-year-old, who spent the last three years at Juventus in Italy, is delighted to be heading back to Old Trafford.“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo’s giant ego leaves little room to inspire Manchester United’s next generation

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the game’s great players. His brace of goals in Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Ireland made him the highest scorer in men’s international football and underlined his stature. His return to Manchester United promises to bring more style and drama to the Premier League. Exciting things happen when Ronaldo is around.The 36-year-old is not the same player that left Old Trafford for Real Madrid 12 years ago. He is much less mobile and not as dynamic. That is balanced by his wealth of experience. Ronaldo is a much craftier individual who has learnt to marshal his...
SoccerSporting News

Ex-Juventus stars hit out after Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Serie A club

Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticised by Juventus legends Sergio Brio and Alessio Tacchinardi for forcing his way out of Turin, with the Portuguese superstar told he has left former employers in an "impossible" situation. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, after entering the final year of his contract, is now back...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Wayne Rooney confident Manchester United can mount a 'challenge for the title' this season after signing his former Old Trafford attacking partner Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has tipped the club to challenge for the title this season after signing former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar has rejoined the club, 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid to forge a record breaking career. During their time together, Rooney and Ronaldo fired...

Comments / 0

Community Policy