Cristiano Ronaldo slammed by Juventus legends for putting the struggling Serie A giants 'in a difficult position' with late Manchester United exit and 'leaving on his private jet' without a goodbye to the fans

Cristiano Ronaldo says he "cannot wait" to play in front of Manchester United fans again after his move back to his former club was confirmed.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has returned to the club he left back in 2009 on a two-year contract with the option of a third.United have paid in the region of £12million plus add-ons for his signature.And the 36-year-old, who spent the last three years at Juventus in Italy, is delighted to be heading back to Old Trafford."Manchester United is a club that has always had a special...