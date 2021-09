TTinyMCE is a WYSIWYG HTML editor that you can add both to your personal and commercial websites for free. The documentation on their website is straight forward and you can easily understand how to add it to your application. Built on top of the editor are plugins, some of them created by the official project, and others by the community. In any case, there are two types of plugins that you can use: Free and Premium. So, all in all, a realm of possibilities.