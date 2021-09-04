The End of College Football (as We Know It)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network recaps the college football Week Zero slate of games. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) and Patty C (@PattyC831) instantly react to all the college football action that occurred during the Week Zero slate of games. Did Scott Frost just get himself fired from Nebraska? What does this win mean for Brett Bielema and the Illinois Fighting Illini? Did UCLA live up to expectations? Could the Bruins take down LSU next week? Should we start to fade Hawaii in the Mountain West? Are the UConn Huskies really that bad or was Fresno State and Jalen Cropper that good? Could the Bulldogs surprise in the Mountain West Conference? Did Eastern Illinois find every possible way to lose to Indiana State? Should we value the Sycamores in the Missouri Valley Conference this year? Should Fred McNair worry about his Alcorn State Braves first loss of the season? What does this mean win for North Carolina Central moving forward? Did San Jose State and Nick Starkel live up to the hype? Has the Southern Utah Thunderbirds offense improved at all? Did UTEP and Gavin Hardison pass the eye test in the “Battle Of The I-10”? What should we expect from Jonah Johnson and New Mexico State the rest of the season? We talk it all on this episode of The College Football Experience.