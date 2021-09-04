The End of College Football (as We Know It)
The new college football season will be close to a return to normalcy. After a fraught 2020 that felt morally compromising in ways that go beyond the sport’s usual conflicts, 2021 will bring fans back to seats in large numbers and, hopefully, far fewer COVID cases than the sport had last year. (The exact number of those cases is impossible to land on because schools, conferences, and the NCAA declined to make bulk data available to the public.) ESPN’s College GameDay will have raucous crowds behind its set, marching bands will play on, Alabama will make the College Football Playoff despite losing its whole roster to the NFL, Nebraska will be a disappointment, and the landscape will look a lot like it’s looked for a long time.slate.com
