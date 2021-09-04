The Key to Beyoncé’s Lasting Success

If you don’t already know Yumi Nu’s name, it’s time to get acquainted. The Asian-American plus-size model is one to watch, as she joins the likes of Ashley Graham, Paloma Elsesser and Jill Kortleve at the forefront of a new dawn of inclusivity in the fashion industry. Currently on the cover of American Vogue’s September issue, she’s also appeared in British Vogue and was the first plus-size Asian-American woman ever to be featured in Sports Illustrated. As such, the 24-year-old is fast becoming one of the industry’s most recognised – and talked about – faces. British Vogue’s acting beauty and lifestyle editor, Hannah Coates, had a chat with her.