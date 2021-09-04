CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Key to Beyoncé’s Lasting Success

By Shaan Sachdev
Slate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drag queen is sweating. Not because it’s 91 degrees and muggy on the crowded Bangkok street outside, but because inside the bar, she’s working. She’s lip-synching, sure, but she’s also popping, snapping, squatting, and whipping her dirty blonde wig through the first 12 minutes of Beyoncé’s live album Homecoming with rousing choreographic precision. When she’s done, the crowd—Thais, Americans, Singaporeans, Aussies, Germans—rushes forward. They congratulate her. They want to reward her with cranberry vodkas, whiskey shots, anything she wants, but she needs a minute. Leaning against the bar in her white, tasseled leotard and thigh-high lace-ups, the queen holds up her hand. She’s out of breath.

slate.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Rihanna
Person
Julie Andrews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Thais#Americans#Singaporeans#Aussies#Germans#Pink#Chair Of Nyu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Rocks Flared Jeans In Sweet New PDA Photos With Husband Jay-Z

Hello from the Carters! Beyoncé stuns in stylish flared jeans in new smiley photos with husband Jay-Z. Good evening from the Carters. Beyoncé shared sweet new snapshots with Jay-Z on Instagram. The “Mood 4 Eva” singer, 40, and her rapper husband, real name Shawn Carter, 51, are all smiles as they wrap one hand around each other in the photos shared on Wednesday, Sept. 8 that appear to have been taken on a boat.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Looking Back at Beyoncé’s Best Fashion Moments

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé, who has become one of the biggest influencers in entertainment and fashion, turns 40 today.  Since rising to prominence with Destiny’s Child in 1996, Beyoncé has witnessed immense success and fame from her lucrative music and acting career, as well as fashion endeavors such as Ivy Park. More from WWDLooking Back at Beyoncé's Best Fashion MomentsPhotos from the 2021 Venice Film Festival Red CarpetA Look Back at Zendaya's Best Fashion Moments The award-winning singer got her start in fashion when she and her mother Tina Knowles created a fashion line called House of Deréon together...
TennisCosmopolitan

Beyoncé's New Song Will Be Eligible for an Academy Award!

Please feel free to spiral with excitement because 1) Beyoncé has new music coming out, and 2) she could win her first Academy Award for it. Turns out Beyoncé wrote a song for the upcoming moving King Richard, which Just Jared reports audiences heard for the first time during the film's screening at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Black Enterprise

The Internet Celebrates Beyoncé’s 40th Birthday

Beyoncé turns 40 today, and social media users welcomed the newly-minted quadragenarian to the 40s club in grand fashion. The “Formation” singer is a 28x Grammy-winning diva who began her rise to fame in 1997 with Destiny’s Child. She has been unstoppable ever since. Fans and celebrities alike took to...
Detroit, MIPride Source

Meet the Lesbian Screenwriter Who Wrote the ‘Respect’ Movie About Detroit’s Own Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin’s journey to self-discovery is seen through the lens of openly lesbian screenwriter Tracey Scott Wilson in “Respect,” the biopic starring Jennifer Hudson as Detroit’s own Queen of Soul. In director Liesl Tommy’s film, Wilson focuses on Franklin’s tumultuous path to the top, one that involved many years of fighting for personal and professional agency.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto: Dionne Warwick Dishes on New Documentary, Concern for Britney Spears and Her Secret to Conquering Twitter

Dionne Warwick is sitting on a bed in her South Orange, New Jersey, home. A calendar with a fluffy white Pomeranian bounding across a beach hangs on the wall behind her, providing the room’s sole embellishment. The bedroom offers a telling glimpse into the legendary singer’s world — minimalist, no-nonsense and infectiously positive. For the first time in her 66-year career, the alto with the unmistakably husky voice behind such classics as “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” and “Walk on By” is getting the doc treatment with Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, a nod to her first...
Celebritiesrepublic-online.com

Jennifer Hudson is now a Tony away from EGOT status

Jennifer Hudson is one award away from achieving EGOT status after winning her first Emmy. The 39-year-old singer and actress has been honoured with the Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program accolade for her role as an executive producer on 'Baba Yaga' - which means she just needs a Tony Award to join the select few who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Justin Timberlake marks milestone moment in emotional new post

Justin Timberlake's prolific career has birthed many hits, and that's not even including his incredibly popular discography with 'N Sync. The singer got emotional as he celebrated a milestone moment for one of his most prominent career releases. In a post he shared on Instagram, Justin revealed that his second...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's What Ariana Grande Looks Like With No Makeup

It's no secret that Ariana Grande's illustrious makeup looks stop many dead in their tracks (as does her music, of course). This is why we were quaking in our boots when we first saw Grande trademark the name R.E.M Beauty, her rumored beauty line, and a very cute callback to her hit single, "R.E.M.” which was released back in 2018. Not long after, billboards in Times Square were spotted, a very secretive Instagram and Twitter popped up, and a mysterious website under the same name launched.
Celebritiesviralhatch.com

Christina Aguilera turned 40 and is looking as stunning as always

Stunningly beautiful, successful, and brave, this is the story of Christina Aguilera, the woman who grew up right in front of the eyes of her fans and is still making enchanting music up until this day. On top of that, the stunning musician is a devoted mother and serves as an inspiration for millions of young women who are not afraid to follow their dreams, just as she did.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Model Of The Moment Yumi Nu On The Illusion Of The “Summer Body”

If you don’t already know Yumi Nu’s name, it’s time to get acquainted. The Asian-American plus-size model is one to watch, as she joins the likes of Ashley Graham, Paloma Elsesser and Jill Kortleve at the forefront of a new dawn of inclusivity in the fashion industry. Currently on the cover of American Vogue’s September issue, she’s also appeared in British Vogue and was the first plus-size Asian-American woman ever to be featured in Sports Illustrated. As such, the 24-year-old is fast becoming one of the industry’s most recognised – and talked about – faces. British Vogue’s acting beauty and lifestyle editor, Hannah Coates, had a chat with her.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Camila Cabello Says It's an 'Honor' to Be the First Latina Cinderella

The “Pose” star plays the Fairy Godmother in Amazon’s “Cinderella,” writer-director Kay Cannon’s new take on the classic fairy tale. It’s the same role Houston played in the 1997 TV-movie with Brandy in the title role. More from Variety. 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Wellness Pop-Up Coming to Century City Mall (EXCLUSIVE)
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Sharvari signed on by Elle 18 even before her big screen debut!

Yash Raj Films’ latest find, the gorgeous debutant Sharvari, has bagged one more huge endorsement deal even before her debut in the much-anticipated Bunty Aur Babli 2! She has been roped in by Elle 18! This big news comes right after her being signed on as the new face of Pond’s in India! With two big brands in her kitty already and a three-film deal with Aditya Chopra, Sharvari is definitely a talent to watch out for!
CelebritiesSlate

Michael K. Williams Was Something Different

In 2004, I was editing a Black community-centered edition of POZ, a magazine about HIV/AIDS. I was planning a story about the shifting representation of Black gay men on television that wouldn’t have been complete without quotes from Michael K. Williams, who was two years into playing Omar on The Wire. The only problem was, he didn’t have a press person, and HBO hadn’t responded to my lowly request.
Celebritiesyounghollywood.com

ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Haley Reinhart

( © Vivien Killilea/Getty Images) Haley Reinhart has done it all, but she’s nowhere near finished. With four albums, a voice acting job, and a run on one of the most popular singing competitions ever on television, the singer has proven herself to be uber-successful -- yet one of the most underrated singers of today. In case you haven’t had the pleasure of getting to know her yet, let us introduce you to the ultra-groovy Haley Reinhart!

Comments / 0

Community Policy