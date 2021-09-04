CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Haitians Can’t Trust Aid From NGOs or Their Own Government

By Jason Johnson
Slate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe island nation of Haiti is just beginning to catch its breath after a massive August earthquake, and that catastrophe struck just a few weeks after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, which left the government in a state of chaos. While Haiti could use international aid in its recovery, the country has suffered from a history of colonial oppression and interference that leaves its citizens wary of efforts to help. On Friday’s episode of A Word, I spoke about the Haitian crisis with Marlene Daut, a professor of African American and African studies at the University of Virginia. She specializes in Caribbean studies and is the author of Tropics of Haiti: Race and the Literary History of the Haitian Revolution in the Atlantic World. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

slate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haitians#Ngos#Jamaica#African American#Tropics#Americans#The Red Cross#Npr#Propublica#Cfo#Fokal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
World
Related
EnvironmentMinneapolis Star Tribune

'We're on our own' in stricken Haiti

TOIRAC, Haiti – The destruction was everywhere, the help nowhere. Days after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated the western part of Haiti's southern peninsula, the hillside village of Toirac had yet to be visited by any emergency authorities or aid groups. At least 20 Toirac villagers who had been attending...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Conversation UK

Haiti’s history of political fragility makes its recovery from disaster even harder – podcast

From earthquakes to hurricanes, disease and drug violence, the Caribbean island of Haiti has faced a decade of cascading crises. In this week’s episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast we talk to experts about what Haiti’s history tells us about its political fragility and what that means for the country’s ability to recover from disasters. And we talk to a historian about her new research chronicling the experiences of Japanese Americans interned by the US government during the second world war.
PoliticsDaily Beast

Leaked Audio Confession Blows Lid Off Mystery of Haiti’s Murdered President

Let’s say that you’re a foreign mercenary. And that you and some of your best buds, who are also foreign mercenaries, have just shot to death the leader of an island nation, the inhabitants of which are now likely to be more than a little vexed with you. And let’s further say that there’s an escape plan already set up that would see you out of the dead president’s home and safely on your way.
Environmentwhtc.com

Haitians scramble to rescue survivors from ruins of major quake

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – Haitians labored overnight to pick through shattered buildings in search of friends and relatives trapped in the rubble after a devastating earthquake struck the Caribbean country on Saturday, killing more than 300 people and injuring many more. The 7.2 magnitude quake flattened hundreds of homes in the...
EnvironmentKGO

Haiti earthquake latest: Nearly 1,300 people dead, officials say

With the death toll now nearing 1,300 people and thousands more injured after a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Haiti Saturday morning, the beleaguered nation faces the threat of fast-approaching Tropical Storm Grace potentially exposing an already vulnerable population to a double impact in a matter of days. Haiti's Civil Protection...
EnvironmentPosted by
PBS NewsHour

How to help Haitians after 7.2 magnitude earthquake

A deadly earthquake in Haiti over the weekend has dealt another devastating blow to the nation mired in political crisis. At least 1,419 people have died and some 6,000 are injured following the earthquake. Tens of thousands more are displaced — officials say over 7,000 homes were destroyed and 5,000 are damaged. In some places, rescue efforts have been affected by landslides cutting off roads. Tropical Storm Grace hit the southwestern part of the country — where the earthquake struck the hardest — with heavy rainfall Monday, forcing the Haitian government to temporarily pause its response.
EnvironmentGrand Forks Herald

'Painful days ahead' as Haitians struggle to count lives lost in quake

CAVAILLON, Haiti, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Haitian officials slowly tallied the dead and disappeared in remote villages on Thursday, after the toll from last weekend's devastating earthquake passed 2,000 and Prime Minister Ariel Henry warned the Caribbean nation faced painful times ahead. In the small town of Cavaillon, local officials...
EnvironmentABC13 Houston

Desperation, pressure for aid increase in Haiti after quake

LES CAYES, Haiti -- Pressure for a coordinated response to Haiti's deadly weekend earthquake mounted Wednesday as more bodies were pulled from the rubble and the injured continued to arrive from remote areas in search of medical care. Aid was slowly trickling in to help the thousands who were left homeless.
EnvironmentBoston Globe

Powerful quake adds to Haiti’s misery, killing at least 304

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake added to the misery in Haiti, killing at least 304 people, injuring a minimum of 1,800 others and destroying hundreds of homes. People in the Caribbean island nation rushed into the streets to seek safety and to help rescue those trapped in the rubble of collapsed homes, hotels and other structures.
HomelessPosted by
MercuryNews

Haiti’s hospitals overwhelmed with earthquake victims

LES CAYES, Haiti — More injured victims from Haiti’s deadly weekend earthquake trickled Wednesday into hospitals already overwhelmed with thousands of patients, while bodies are still being found in collapsed buildings five days after the disaster. Angry crowds massed at collapsed buildings, demanding tarps to create temporary shelters, especially after...
AdvocacyUS News and World Report

Almost a Week After Quake, Desperate Haitians Loot Aid Trucks

MARCELINE, Haiti (Reuters) -Haitians desperate for food looted a humanitarian convoy on Friday and fought over donations as anger built over the slow pace of aid deliveries almost a week after a devastating earthquake killed more than 2,000 people. Damaged or impassable roads have hindered efforts to deliver aid to...
EnvironmentMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Haiti digs out from another massive earthquake

Island nation, diaspora determined to overcome latest natural disaster. Hours after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake rattled the Caribbean Saturday morning August 14, social media was abuzz with Haitians in the U.S. and Canada offering to pitch in and lend a hand to the relief effort. “Hello ladies,” began one Facebook...
EnvironmentBoston Globe

Aid trickles to quake-ravaged Haitians as deaths exceed 1,400

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haitian civil defense officials raised the earthquake death toll to 1,419 on Monday, with nearly 7,000 injured, as a heavy rains threatened to complicate rescue and aid efforts. The new casualty figures for the Saturday quake were announced after Prime Minister Ariel Henry of Haiti promised a “tenfold”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy