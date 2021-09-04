WAKE UP! Labor Day Weekend College Football Schedule, Viewing Guide, and Unwatchable Filth

The Bowl Season gets the love. And Thanksgiving is considered a football holy weekend. But for my money, the solid week of CFB during Labor Day is just the best. Teams are rusty, no one has any idea of what they’re doing, games tend to be nutty and go off the rails (looking at you Duke-Charlotte, Boise State-UCF), and there are plenty of intriguing intersectional matchups. The Big 10 also did us a solid with some great early season B1G games.)