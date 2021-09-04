CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Jasdeep Singh felicitated with Times Excellence Award 2021

hawaiitelegraph.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): They say life in the Army teaches you perseverance and grit like no other place. This seems to have been one of the founding pillars in the formation of the much-celebrated Corporate Moghul, Major Jasdeep Singh, MRICS. Recognizing his vast experience and expertise in managing top and complex business modelsKPIs, Major Jasdeep has been felicitated with the Times Excellence Award for his individual contribution to the Facility and Property management industry.

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasdeep Singh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ani Newsvoir#Army#Mrics#The Facility And Property#Oms#Times Group#Healthcare#Fmcg#The Indian Army Lrb#Icici Lombard#Indian#The Army Major#Facility Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Related
Celebritiesneworleanssun.com

Viraj Kohli wins the prestigious Times Excellence Award

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Viraj Kohli, an entrepreneur on a social mission, has been presented with the prestigious Times Excellence Award. His astute leadership quality has been the driving force behind the functioning of the company, Uviraj Group. Times Excellence Awards have been created by OMS (Times Group)...
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Celebrated Author Sabarna Roy bags Times Excellence Award

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bestselling literary fiction author Sabarna Roy has been honored with the prestigious Times Excellence Award. A technocrat by profession, Roy's keen observation and detailed sketches of the human mind shine through his literature, proving him to be a literary scientist of sorts who follows no conventions when it comes to soulful writing.
RetailBirmingham Star

Sarbajit Das gets rewarded with Times Excellence Award 2021

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sarbajit Das, a technology and digital design entrepreneur gets honored with Times Excellence Award. Back in 2007, no one would have thought that Sarbajit, a graduate from an engineering college, would make his bootstrapped venture Sundew Solutions Private Limited become one of the most trustworthy names in the world of Digital Design and Development from Kolkata, India.
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Rodic Consultants Awarded with Times Excellence Award

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading infrastructure consultancy company Rodic Consultants has won the prestigious Times Excellence Awards 2021. Rodic was honoured with the prestigious 'Corporate Excellence in Infrastructure Consultancy' Award by an eminent jury comprising eminent industry leaders. Amid COVID-19, the awards were held virtually to ensure adherence to social distancing norms.
IndiaBirmingham Star

Blindwink honors the winners of India Excellence Awards

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Blindwink has come up with yet another successful event, the India Excellence Awards 2021 to recognisecelebrate the success of experts from different industries who have consistently excelled in the turbulent times through revolutionary ideastireless efforts. Our winners are the experts from different fields who...
EducationBirmingham Star

ITM Global receives DL-ELETS award for Excellence

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI/SRV Media): ITM Global School, the only International School in Gwalior-Chambal region who offers Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) in its curriculum; is the recipient of the DL-ELETS Award for Excellence in International Curriculum Practices at the 19th World Education Summit 2021. ITM Global Students...
Businesstucsonpost.com

Xel Research's Global Awards 2020-21

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/SRV Media): Xel Research, one of the leading marketbrand research companies recently concluded its Global Awards 2020-21 that honored and felicitated India's leading organizations and professionals from different industries for their stellar role in their respective fields. The virtual award show was held on 29th August 2021 and awarded 77 winners across various categories for their efforts to bring a positive impact. The awards were based on a comprehensive market research study and opinion surveys conducted by Xel Research.
EducationPoets and Quants

Meet The Indian Institute Of Management Ahmedabad MBA Class Of 2022

People gravitate to brands. Disney, Pepsi, Tiffany: The attraction is the same. Consumers connect with their brands’ stories, values, and missions. These brands can evoke memories or convey identities. They can stoke passions or provide comfort. At their core, these brand associations provide a stamp of approval —and a ticket into select communities.
Businesstucsonpost.com

Wipro appoints Mohammed Areff as MD for Middle East

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 2 (ANI): IT software major Wipro has announced the appointment of Mohammed Areff as Country Head and Managing Director for the Middle East. He will focus on Wipro's vision for business growth, localisation, brand building and significant transformational and modernisation engagements with clients in key sectors across the region.
Businessmilwaukeesun.com

JGU partners IPTSE Academy to promote entrepreneurship

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], September 10 (ANI/OP Jindal University): O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), an Institution of Eminence, and the Intellectual Property Talent Search Examination Academy have entered into a strategic partnership to spread awareness and build capacity in the areas of innovation, entrepreneurship, and intellectual property rights. An MoU between...
HealthBirmingham Star

Telangana to launch 'Medicine from Sky' program

Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], September 9 (ANI): In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, Telangana is all set to launch the 'Medicine from the Sky' program on Saturday to deliver medicines and COVID-19 vaccines via drones. According to an official statement, 'Medicine from the Sky' is an initiative of the Emerging Technologies...
CancerWired UK

A strange Covid-19 origin theory is gaining traction

In early August 2021, a preprint reported a potentially huge discovery. Researchers had looked at samples that were collected as part of measles and rubella surveillance in Italy. They reported the detection of evidence of Sars-CoV-2 genetic material in the samples of eleven subjects taken before the pandemic – with the earliest case going as far back as late summer 2019. This would mean that the virus was circulating in Italy much earlier than December 8, thought to be the date of the first known case in Wuhan.
Aerospace & Defensedallassun.com

Rajnath Singh leaves for Rajasthan to inaugurate NH-925A

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday left for Barmer on a day-long visit to Rajasthan, where he will inaugurate the Emergency Landing Facility on Satta-Gandhav stretch of National Highway (NH) 925A along with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Defence Minister will...
Indiaatlanticcitynews.net

India is prepared to defend its unity: Rajnath Singh

Jalore (Rajasthan) [India], September 9 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the country is prepared to defend its unity, integrity and sovereignty and is capable to deal with any challenges. While inaugurating an emergency landing field on the national highway in Rajasthan's Jalore, Singh said: "Having...
Businesstkmagazine.com

BCBSKS Receives Customer Experience Awards of Excellence

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) is proud to announce they are the recipient of SQM’s 2020 Contact Center Industry Customer Experience Award(s) of Excellence, as follows:. Call Center of the Year Award Finalist. Call Center World Class First Call Resolution (FCR) Certification. Highest Email Customer Service Award.

Comments / 0

Community Policy