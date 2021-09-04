CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

J-K: In a first, wool is being processed into yarn locally

hawaiitelegraph.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSrinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): In a first, raw wool is being turned into yarn locally in Jammu and Kashmir to boost the woollen carpet industry. Over the years, raw wool was being sent to other states to process it into yarn which increased its cost. With Jammu and Kashmir administration providing the aid to weave wool locally, the workers in the industry are hopeful that it will bring significant benefits to the woollen carpets industry in the union territory.

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wool#Jammu And Kashmir#Yarn#Ani#Iict#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
Related
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Democratic processes in J-K, Ladakh strengthened: Om Birla

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 29 (ANI): During his visit to Srinagar on Sunday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the democratic processes in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been strengthened due to massive public participation during elections. "In J-K and Ladakh, democratic processes have been restored....
Indiadallassun.com

J-K: Two Kashmiri lecturers claims to discover fossil site

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 30 (ANI): Two Kashmiri lecturers claimed that they have discovered a gigantic fossil site in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The lecturers, Manzoor Javaid and Dr Rouf Hamzah, working in the School Education Department are associated with School Herbal Gardens as nodal officers.
Agricultureraleighnews.net

Union Ministers to take stock of development in J-K

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): As part of the Centre's outreach programme for Jammu and Kashmir, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and his two deputies Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandlaje would hold interactions with farmers, agriculture scientists and other stakeholders in the Union Territory to explain various welfare measures and policies.
Indiahawaiitelegraph.com

Congress should apologize to Kashmiri people instead of sel

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that Congress should apologize to Kashmiri people instead of selling fake dreams. "Kashmir is known as the 'heaven on the Earth', they(Congress party) should apologize to the Kashmiri...
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

One lakh Covid vaccine doses per day: J-K govt.

Jammu and Kashmir [India], September 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government has set the target of administering one lakh Covid vaccine doses per day. The decision was taken during the weekly meetings chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to review the Covid scenario in J-K. During the meeting with deputy...
Workoutshawaiitelegraph.com

Fitness counseling session held in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 9 (ANI): A fitness counseling session was held on Wednesday in Srinagar on the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day, which is celebrated worldwide on September 8. World Physiotherapy Day aims to make people aware of the importance of physiotherapy. So with this intention, the...
Immigrationhawaiitelegraph.com

25 Indian IS sympathisers may sneak into India

By Rajnish SinghNew Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): A group of 25 Indians having allegiance with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) who are supposed to be a big threat to India, may enter into Indian territory from Afghanistan as they broke open various jails when Taliban took over the country last month, the intelligence inputs are suggesting.
Public Healthhawaiitelegraph.com

Post-Diwali, 'The Virion Test' will make Covid-19 detection

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI/ThePRTree): Leading medical brand MediSponsor is supporting the nation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by providing a range of products and services for the Identification, Monitoring, Prevention, Analysis, Control, and Treatment (IMPACT) of the infected population. One of its most innovative products is...
Marketshawaiitelegraph.com

India's inclusion in bond indices may attract USD170 bn

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 9 (ANI): Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it expects India to be included in global bond indices in early 2022 and the index inclusion will attract USD170 to 250 billion in bond inflows in the next decade in base/bull scenario. This will have profound implications for...
Technologyhawaiitelegraph.com

Certified Drone Parachutes launched in India

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Paras Aerospace, India, a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited announces exclusive partnership with ParaZero Israel, a global specialist of drone safety systems. Various systems have already received compliance from International Body ASTM as per Standard Specification for Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) Parachutes. This internationally acceptable certification enables the system to extend unmatched safety.
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

GI Outsourcing expands India Presence: opens an office

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): GI Outsourcing, a leading accounts outsourcing solutions provider for global businesses expands its global delivery presence in India by opening its new office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This is in addition to the Mumbai and New Delhi delivery centres that GI already uses to service...
Politicshawaiitelegraph.com

Meenakshi Lekhi meets UNGA President Elect

New York [US], September 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday met Abdulla Shahid, President-elect of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and discussed issues like COVID-19 vaccines, gender, youth, human rights and environment. Taking on Twitter, Lekhi said,...
Carshawaiitelegraph.com

India, Australia exploring areas in AI, unmanned vehicle

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Lauding significant progress in the defence engagements between India and Australia based on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that both the countries are exploring new areas in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and unmanned vehicles. Speaking at India-Australia...
AgricultureBirmingham Star

Ahmedabad start-up making fibre from agriculture residue

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 11 (ANI): An Ahmedabad based start-up is converting agricultural and plant residue into natural fibres through circular technology. Speaking to ANI, the founder of the start-up Shikha Shah said that in the world today, humans use 111 million tonnes of fibres for making clothes and these fibres basically consist of polyester, cotton and man-made cellulose.
Internethawaiitelegraph.com

Web portals and video conferencing have become norms

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has backed virtual appearance for marriage registration and remarked that web portals and video conferencing have become almost the norm. Justice Rekha Palli said: "In a little over half a decade since the Registration Order was notified, the universe has...
United Nationshawaiitelegraph.com

EU expresses concerns over human rights in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 9 (ANI): European Union's Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Wednesday expressed concerns over human rights and enforced disappearances in Pakistan before the renewal of GSP Plus that is going to expire by the end of 2023. Kaminara said that the protection of human rights, press freedom...
Energy Industryhawaiitelegraph.com

India-US hold ministerial meet on Strategic Clean Energy

New Delhi [India] September 10 (ANI): Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday co-chaired a virtual Ministerial meeting with US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm to launch the revamped India-US Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP). The SCEP is launched in accordance with US-India Climate and Clean...
Environmenthawaiitelegraph.com

Heavy rainfall lead to waterlogging in parts of Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Several areas, including the Delhi airport, were waterlogged after heavy rain lashed the national capital on Saturday. Heavy rainfall and consequent waterlogging have disrupted the normal, everyday life in various parts of Delhi. Due to incessant rains in the national capital, several routes were...
Chinahawaiitelegraph.com

China-ASEAN Expo opens with focus on forging community of shared future

NANNING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The 18th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off Friday in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, highlighting the building of a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future. Themed "Sharing opportunities created by the new land-sea corridor, building...
Aerospace & Defensehawaiitelegraph.com

Pakistan set to operate special charter flights to Kabul

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 11 (ANI): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to operate special charter flights to Kabul soon. "Honestly, there will be some way for the evacuees to fly back before regular flights are resumed. At best, ours would be charter operations, operating on behest of certain customers demands who want to get their people out of Kabul," said the official spokesperson of PIA Abdullah Khan to ANI.

Comments / 0

Community Policy