MIDDLETOWN — I would like to begin this week’s chamber column with some thoughts on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on our country, which is Saturday. It amazes me that it has been two decades since that terrible day. We all remember where we were on that late summer morning when the world changed forever. We were all shocked and deeply saddened, but nothing compares to the pain that has been endured by the family members of those who perished.